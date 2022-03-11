Shelby's Toyota 2000GT becomes most expensive Japanese car ever sold

Forget the Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R, or the Mk4 Toyota Supra, the real king of Japanese sports car made headlines over the weekend for becoming the most expensive Japanese car ever sold.

We're talking about the Toyota 2000GT, which is already an incredibly rare machine, but the one in question was built by Shelby Racing, making it even more of a collector's item.

$3.4 million was the final figure as the hammer dropped earlier this week on the 1968 Toyota 2000GT, and it one just three cars that were prepared for racing in SCCA by Carroll Shelby.

In standard form the 2000GT is a rarity considering Toyota only built 351 of these, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see a Shelby-built example out here fetching mega bucks.

Since its racing days, the car underwent a full frame-off restoration in the '90s, and has competed in a number of classic car shows and exhibition racing events since.

Interestingly, this 2000GT took the title of most expensive Japanese car off another, much more modern Toyota. A Mk5 Supra to be exact.

It was the first A90 Supra to be built, and it ended up selling for a hefty $3 million, which was eventually donated to charity.