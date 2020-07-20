Shelby's very first GT350R becomes the most expensive Mustang ever sold

There are no two ways about it, the humble Ford Mustang is probably the most iconic car to ever come out of America, and through movies and TV shows alike, has embedded itself in history.

It's because of this that the three most expensive Mustangs ever sold at auction sit well over the $1 million dollar mark, with the original Bullitt movie car fetching a massive $5 million just last year.

Unfortunately for Steve McQueen fans, Carrol Shelby's very first GT350R Mustang has knocked the movie car off its perch as the most expensive Mustang, following the Mecum Indy 2020 auction that took place over the weekend.

Dubbed R5002, or the 'Flying Mustang', this car was the prototype that Shelby used to test the Mustang chassis, and the first GT350R to win a race. So the closing price of $5.8 million is justified.

Serving time as both a test mule, and a race car, R5002 would turn the public's view of a fun lifestyle car into an iconic performance machine that could smash the competition to smithereens.

During its time in testing, R5002 was driven by Ken Miles, Bob Bondurant, Chuck Cantwell, Peter Brock, and Jerry Titus, who are some of the most prolific race drivers of their time.

After racing throughout the '60s, the Flying Mustang was parked up in the mid-'70s, covered in primer.

Considering that this car was used as both a test mule and a race car, it's quite a miracle that it survived to tell the tale, and is still driving over 50 years later.

After undergoing a complete restoration back in 2014, R5002 debuted at the 2014 Amelia Island Concours where it won a Best in Class award.