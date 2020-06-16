Shelby Super Snake: 825HP Mustang monster for sale in NZ

If you're looking to get into an incredibly fast car, but aren't a fan of the whole electric movement, a big, burly American V8 can provide these thrills, plus an unmatchable soundtrack.

A Ford Mustang is the obvious choice, but no one is going to put that standard 5.0-litre V8 into the "incredibly fast" category, unless it happens to have a Whipple supercharger sitting on top, like this one here.

Click here to view all Ford Mustangs listed on DRIVEN

This is the very first 2020 Super Snake to come from New Zealand's Shelby Distributers, and it means business. Starting life as a regular V8 Mustang it's easy to see the significant modifications that this has undergone.

At the business end of the Snake, a Whipple supercharger has been added to bring the Mustang's power output up to 615kW, a gain of 258kW over the GT's standard power figure.

To get all this power to the ground, significantly larger wheels and tyres have been added, which fill out the widened guards perfectly. Approximately 2.5 inches have been added to the front track, and 4 to the rear.

According to Shelby, just 500 2020 Super Snakes are set to be built, with each "being assigned a unique CSM number that is affixed via special dash and engine bay plaques."

"The Shelby Super Snake Wide Body Edition was created to maximise the handling of the Ford Mustang chassis. A road racer's dream, the car has better traction for later braking and earlier acceleration out of corners. Other key benefits include better driver communication and greater ability to absorb track imperfections for razor sharp handling on almost any surface."

Click here to view the listing

Late last year, it was announced that award-winning Americana-specialist car builders Matamata Panelworks would take on the role as New Zealand's Shelby distributor, offering both the Shelby GT, and the Super Snake.

“The even better news for New Zealand Shelby fans is that the cars, parts, accessories and merchandise will not only be offered directly from our Matamata premises, but also via a number of selected Ford dealers throughout NZ,” says Ross Prevette, Operations and Sales Manager for Shelby NZ.

“Shelby has been recognised globally as the premium upgrade for Ford Mustangs since 1965, and 55 years later the iconic brand still remains very much in a class of its own,” adds company owner Malcolm Sankey.