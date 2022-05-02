Shell and ABB E-Mobility join forces that'll improve global charging infrastructure

ABB E-mobility and Shell have announced a new global framework agreement (GFA), which will lead to the provision of AC and DC charging stations for the Shell charging network.

The plan is for the chargers to be distributed to Shell stations on a high global scale, but how high this scale is is yet to be disclosed.

ABB is one of the largest EV charging suppliers in the world, providing AC wallbox chargers for the likes of home charging, workplace charging, and retail installations, and DC fast chargers for fleets, charging stations, retail parking etc. in more than 85 markets.

The GFA collaboration between ABB and Shell aims to increase the availability of charging infrastructure and charging speed. These are two of the major concerns people have when considering buying an electric vehicle, so the hope is that the GFA will lead to a greater EV adoption.

Shell aims to provide over 500,000 charging points (both AC and DC) globally by 2025, before increasing this dramatically to 2.5 million by 2030.

It's inevitable that fuel stations will have to adapt to an electrified future at some point, and we've already seen a glimpse at what this future could look like with Shell. But it'll be interesting to see how this adaptation takes place as EV adoption picks up.