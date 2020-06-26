Shooting for the moon: Cars most likely to make it past 300,000km

This little ball of trees, sweat, and influencers that we call Earth is 384,400km away from the moon — give or take.

It's remarkable to think that the human race is capable of building four-wheeled machines capable of rivalling or exceeding that distance milestone in their lifetime. That kind of endurance is a test of reliability, owner diligence, and outright dedication. And in a recent study on this scale of long-lasting reliability, a raft of predictable names have risen to the top.

The American-based study, conducted by iSeeCars, calculated which makes and models of car were most likely to break the 200,000 mile (321,869km) barrier. And while a few vehicles featured on the list were exclusively sold in America, there are a bunch of local heroes that can also make the trek.

Toyota Land Cruiser

According to this list, the Toyota Land Cruiser absolutely obliterates all competition by a significant margin. The study shows that 15.7 per cent of Land Cruisers exceed the 320,000km mark in their lifespan, well ahead of the competition.

As expected, this puts it at the top of the overall, and full-size SUV rankings.

Here on DRIVEN, we have a range of Land Cruisers listed, from the iconic 70 and 80 Series, to the brand new 200 Series, all extremely capable both on and off the tarmac.

This 2009 VX model has covered 287,000km in its life, and still looks to be in showroom condition. It's powered by a 4.5-litre turbocharged diesel V8 that makes more than enough torque for any task. Alternatively here's a 2017 model with only 80,000km on the clock, meaning it has a lot more life left in it.

Honda Civic

Just as unsurprising as the Toyota, the humble Honda Civic also makes an appearance on this list, leading the small sedan segment with 2.3 per cent of vehicles making it past the massive figure.

For years, the Civic has been a staple of sensible and reliable motoring, so it's little surprise to see it featured here, albeit with a significantly lower percentage than the Land Cruiser.

There's a plethora of Honda Civic listings on DRIVEN, but our pick would be this 2013 model, which has covered just 63,000km since new. It is powered by a 1.8-litre engine, and features an automatic transmission.

Honda CR-V

Taking out the compact SUV segment with 1.1 per cent of vehicles making it past the magic figure, Honda makes yet another unsurprising appearance with the CR-V.

Just like the Civic, it's a vehicle that has been around for what feels like an eternity, and obviously, they just keep on trucking.

This 2012 CR-V that's currently listed on DRIVEN looks like a good deal with just 24,155km on the clock. All-wheel drive, a 2.0-litre engine, and an automatic transmission makes this quite the package.

Toyota Prius

Love them, or hate them, there's no denying Toyota's success with the iconic Prius, and how they have become the vehicle of choice for both taxis and Uber drivers everywhere.

Interestingly, 2 per cent of Toyota Prius model make it past 320,000 in their lifetime, a fact that might startle some EV and hybrid nay-sayers.

From $5,000, to $30,00, you can find a tonne of Prius listings on DRIVEN, but the pick of the bunch would have to be this 2015 model with a handsome 41,265km on the clock.

Audi TT

When it comes to the sports car segment, it's an awkward topic, as the TT is prefaced with "based on cars reaching 241,000km" as opposed to the 320,000km mark. We assume this means that sports cars don't usually get past that mark, and the Audi is the most reliable to buy — a controversial statement.

From the very first TT, to the current generation, it has always been an oddball in the sports car segment, but it has more than proved its popularity around the world.

If you are after one of these first-gen TTs, they can be had for under $10,000, like this one here. If it were up to us, we'd probably go for this 2009 TTS with its eye-catching yellow exterior.

On top of this bold finish, the seller claims that it is the only TTS for sale in New Zealand, and with 200kW from the 2.0-litre turbo being sent to all four wheels, it sounds like an incredible drive.

Tesla Model S

Just like the Audi TT, the Tesla Model S appears on this list with a minor flaw. The survey discovered that from all Electric vehicles currently on sale, the Tesla Model S was most likely to make it past 160,000km.

While Tesla's build quality has been a point of contention in recent times, it turns out Elon knows how to make a battery last, with Tesla's flagship sedan proving to be extremely reliable.

Out of the handful of Tesla Model S' listed on DRIVEN.co.nz, we'd go for this 2014 model with just 12,000km on the clock. As it's the P85+ model, 0-100km/h can be done in a touch over four seconds, and a full charge provides 380km of range.

