Shoppers left fuming after Tesla with flat battery blocks them in

Drivers were furious after a Tesla ran out of battery on a car park entry ramp and blocked the car park of Britain's biggest shopping centre.

The car park of London's Westfield shopping centre was reportedly blocked for three hours.

A spokesperson for Westfield stated "a customer's Tesla vehicle broke down on the entry ramp of the car park at around 6pm due to an empty battery. Westfield London's car park team assisted the broken down vehicle and guided 10 vehicles that were behind the Tesla around it. Tesla car park assistance then arrived on site to support the broken down vehicle."

Shoppers took to Reddit to vent their frustrations, with a user named Henry started the thread: "Perfect, a Tesla ran out of battery and stopped at the ramp of a 5 storey car park at Westfield. It has been three hours and counting."

One user wrote: "I know range anxiety is a thing, but there is no excuse for this." Another replied: "Considering the huge range these cars have, there's really no excuse for this." And a third person commented: "3 hours and the Westfield management couldn't find a means to tow it off the ramp? It's in their interest to keep traffic flowing."