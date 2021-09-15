Significant Toyota production issues to affect Kiwi customers

Toyota customers in New Zealand could be facing extensive delays as Covid-19 and a global semiconductor shortage halts production.

The Japanese car-making giant has announced it will need to stop production at several of its factories for several days this month and next. This will affect global production by about 400,000 vehicles.

Click here to view all Toyota RAV4 listings on DRIVEN

Just recently, it was confirmed by Toyota New Zealand that these issues are affecting vehicles that are destined for Kiwi customers that have been waiting patiently.

“What we are seeing is disruption from the COVID pandemic hitting the global supply chain,” says Steve Prangnell, Toyota New Zealand General Manager of New Vehicles.

“With the Delta variant, many countries around the world have seen a surge in cases resulting in factories having to be shut down for periods of time. For Toyota, this has disrupted our supply of essential componentry parts for the vehicle manufacturing process.

“Unfortunately, these production adjustments are beyond our control, but we are doing our utmost to minimise the impacts to their new vehicle delivery wait times.”

According to this release, "most models" will be facing a delay as a result, but word on the street is that the Corolla and RAV4 will be the models that are most impacted.