Silent sedan: VW keeps the faith in four-doors with electric ID.6

Despite the automotive world shifting its focus towards high-riding SUVs, a handful of brands are attempting to keep the sedan dream alive and are coming out with new models.

As we've seen with the rest of Volkswagen's electric ID line-up, the new (unofficially named) iD.6 looks incredibly futuristic in concept form, unlike anything that has previously come from the brand.

According to VW's head of R&D, Frank Welsch, this electric sedan is set to be launched in the second half of 2023, and be heavily based around the popular ID Vizzion concept.

This new ID.6 will reportedly be available in both sedan and high-riding estate guises when it eventually goes on sale. It's worth noting that it will feature significantly more passenger space than the Passat or Arteon thanks to the floor-mounted batteries.

Like most premium electric sedans, the ID.6 will feature a massive battery range. An exact figure is yet to be confirmed, but reports are guessing in the region of 700km.

Buyers will be able to choose from two models, with a single-motor, rear-wheel drive variant at the bottom of the range, and a range-topping, dual-motor, all-wheel drive model.

In terms of performance, the single-motor model is tipped to get a 0-100km/h time of around 8.5-seconds, while the dual-motor GTX model cuts that down to just 5.6-seconds.

When it comes to batteries, buyers will have the choice of three options, with the 700km-capable 84 kWh one at the top.

This ID.6 will also support fast charging up to 200kW, meaning that driver could get 230km of range from just a 10 minute charge at a fast-charger.