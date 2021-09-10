Home / News / Silverado ZR2: Chevrolet's bold off-road truck revealed in full

By Andrew Sluys • 10/09/2021
New Zealanders aren't alone in wanting a ute that can perform off-road, as it was recently revealed that 30 per cent of Chevrolet Silverado sales come from Trail Boss variants. 

With this in mind, it's little surprise that the American brand has unveiled an even more capable off-road model in the form of the ZR2, which is claimed to be in a league of its own. 

At the business end of this mega truck sits a 6.2-litre V8 engine that makes 313kW and 624Nm. This is down on the Raptor's 335kW, and the TRX's 523kW, but is why Chevrolet states that it is in a class of its own. 

In terms of off-road ability, it gets 18-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch off-road tyres. Suspension-wise, the ZR2 sits on a bespoke system that features special springs, additional travel, and 40mm DSSV spool-valve dampers.

Recovery hooks, skid plates, and removable bumper end caps are also thrown in. 

Approach and departure angles sit at 31.8 and 23.3 degrees respectively, and the exhaust ends before the rear bumper to minimise damage. It also gets 284mm of ground clearance. 

Arguably the biggest change to the Silverado range lies on the inside, with its updated dash layout. A 12.3-inch digital cluster and 13.4-inch infotainment display now take pride of place in the dash.

While General Motors Speciality Vehicles is yet to comment on this model, there is a possibility that it could be converted to a right-hand drive layout in the future, and sold in New Zealand. 

