Singer reveals drop-dead gorgeous Porsche 911 Turbo Study

Singer has been builder Porsche 911s for petrolheads to drool over for years, so its a wonder that it has taken so long for the outfit to put their spin on an iconic 911 Turbo.

Known as the 930, Singer has updated almost every single aspect of the 911, to a point that the only body panel that was left untouched were the door panels.

Click here to view all Porsche 911 listings on DRIVEN

Unlike the original, every body panel across this 911 Turbo is made out of carbon fibre, meaning weight has been kept to a minimum. It also gets two intercoolers behind the rear guard vents.

Power comes from Porsche's latest twin-turbo 3.8-litre flat six engine that is used in the 992 general 911s. Compared to the orignal, which made around 243kW, this new one makes a hefty 335kW.

Customers can choose whether power is sent to two or all-four wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Singer also notes that the suspension is set up for high speed touring rather than track laps.

On the inside, the interior is very similar to the 930, but it gets a few modern touches including the electric seats, power steering, anti-lock brakes, and traction control.

Like always, we can imagine that Singer will put these up for sale well beyond the million-dollar mark, but this hasn't scared off 70 prospective buyers who have already put their names down.