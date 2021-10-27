Home / News / Six unique Bentley vehicles have been created to celebrate the Russian ballet

By Maxene London • 27/10/2021
Bentayga Speed finished in Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue
Bentayga Speed finished in Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue / Photos Supplied

Bentley Mulliner has recently designed and completed work on six Bentayga Speed models to celebrate the Russian ballet.

Each model is designed to replicate a specific ballet move. The cars are part of the annual Russian Heritage Editions project, which Bentley does for its Russian customers. 

The Bentayga Speed models are each unique, with complimenting exterior and interior colour pallets. All six cars have already been sold, and unfortunately there are only photos of one of the models that's been released to the public. 

The first car, which is pictured, is finished in Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue, and its cabin features Twine and Imperial Blue leather, accented by Liquid Amber Veneer. 

The second model is Silver Storm over Damson, with Autumn and Damon leather combined with Koa Veneer. The third car is painted in a Moonbeam over Moroccan Blue and has a Twine and Imperial Blue leather cabin, accented with Liquid Amber Veneer.

The final three models feature single-tone paint schemes: Damson, Spectre, and Magnolia. The Damson Bentayga Speed model features Autumn and Damson leather and Koa Veneer, the Spectre-painted car has Cashew and Burnt Oak leather with Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus Veneer, and the Magnolia-coloured has Shortbread and Cricketball leather and Grand Black Veneer.

Head of Bentley Russia, Christian Schlick, says "this project is built on the passion for perfection, which Bentley shares with such a grand and sophisticated art as ballet, the central motif of this year’s limited edition. These six unique SUVs will be delivered by Bentley Moscow and Moscow-Volgogradskiy at the end of the year, as all of the cars are already allocated.”

