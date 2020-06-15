Six-wheeled beast: Is this 800HP Chevrolet Silverado the world's most badass ute?

We love our utes here in New Zealand, but despite our unwavering love affair with these utilitarian workhorses, we seem to be content with the traditional four-wheel arrangement. But like most things in the world, Americans do things a little differently.

Usually, six-wheeled American trucks come in the form of duallies, which stack wheels side-by-side, not like Hennessey latest creation, which comes in the form of this ridiculous creation.

Dubbed the 'Goliath 6x6', this road-going behemoth is based on a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, but has undergone some serious modifications, including the obvious extra two wheels at the rear.

According to Hennessey, the build process starts with stretching the Silverado's tray, before adding the extra axle. This axle is then connected to the driveline, and an 8-inch lift is added to the truck.

At the business end of the truck, a 2.9-litre supercharger is added to the 6.2-litre V8 which bumps the engine's output up to a whopping 600kW and 914Nm of torque.

While performance figures haven't been released by Hennessey, we can imagine that this thing is significantly faster than a stock Silverado, despite the extra weight that comes with the added axle.

This is one of the first Goliath 6x6s that Hennessey has built from a limited run of just 25. Each will retail for around $600,000 each, and according to John Hennessey, one has already been snapped up.