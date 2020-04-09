Skoda Citigoᵉ iV pulled from UK market due to incredible demand

In the current Covid-19 lockdown climate, most businesses around the world are hunkering down and preparing for the dreaded 'R-word' to hit, but that doesn't seem to be the case for Czech brand Skoda.

Due to a combination of incredible demand, and production plant closures across the board, Skoda has had to pull its little electric Skoda Citigoᵉ iV from all UK markets.

According to a British report, the initial allocation of 400 units for the local market sold out in less than 60 days, leaving dealerships asking for more during a time when international car sales are dropping.

Like all Volkswagen Group factories, Skoda's plants have been temporarily closed since mid-March in an attempt to prevent the spread of Coronavirus between workers.

Production will resume as soon as the plants re-open, but it seems that Skoda has its work cut out if it wants to meet this unprecedented demand around the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson from Skoda recently confirmed the news to Autocar, saying that “we had lofty expectations for the car and customer demand was exceptionally high. As a result, it sold out quicker than expected.”

The Citigoᵉ iV is built on the same platform as Volkswagen's e-Up!, and the Seat Mii Electric. Debuting about a year ago, it's Skoda's first electric vehicle, which produces 61kW and 210Nm from a 36.8kWh battery pack.

It's capable of between 225 and 275km of range on a single charge, can hit 10km/h from a standstill in 12.5 seconds, and tops out at a blisteringly fast 130km/h.

Unfortunately, the Citigoᵉ iV isn't part of Skoda's line-up in New Zealand right now, but with international demand like this, we wouldn't be surprised to see it join other markets.