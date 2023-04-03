Skoda Design students turn Enyaq iV EV into a mobile office and camper

The ninth Skoda Student Car will be a wacky multifunctional camping and mobile office vehicle, based on the Czech brand's first bespoke pure-electric vehicle: the Enyaq iV.

The Student Car has become an annual tradition for the brand: vocational students work with the design team to come up with exterior and interior sketches of their dream car – which they then build themselves, from an initial concept to the finished product.

This year, 29 apprentices will work with Skoda Design head Oliver Stefani (above) to create the hybrid-purpose electric SUV, which they say "lives up to modern-day explorers’ needs and expectations".

The car is at the sketch stage right now, intended to be a "personal space for experiences and discoveries". Promised are a range of Skoda's signature “Simply Clever” features and state-of-the-art technology, while also incorporating sustainable materials. The aim of the car is to let its owner become a "digital nomad".

The Student Car has been a project at Skoda Design since 2014. The first was the Citijet, which was based on the Škoda Citigo. This was followed by the Funstar, a pickup version of the Fabia, and the Atero coupé, based on the Rapid Spaceback.

In 2017, the apprentices completed their first electric car, the Element, two years ahead of the electric Citigoe iV production model. The Sunroq of 2018 was a convertible version of the Karoq SUV, followed a year later by the Mountiaq pickup concept (below), based on the Kodiaq SUV.

In 2020, the students presented the Slavia Spider, derived from the Scala. In 2022, after a year’s hiatus during the Covid pandemic, Škoda Motorsport entered the fray for the first time by supporting the Škoda Afriq, a car that was built for rallying and was based on the Kamiq compact SUV.

Check out all the Student Cars (in chronological order) in the Gallery below.