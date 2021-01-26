Skoda's new SUV is called 'Kushaq': and you thought it would have run out of K-and-q names

Skoda is really sticking to its guns about SUVs having names that start with "K" and end in a "q" (which was pretty ambitious to start with). Its new baby SUV is called Kushaq, which translates from Sanskrit as "King".

What, another SUV? This one has been developed specifically for India, as part of Volkswagen Group's INDIA 2.0 project to better connect with the three million-plus market for new vehicles.

It's also a response to a push from Indian authorities for more "localisation" of new vehicles: Skoda is aiming for a vehicle 95 per cent unique to India, starting with a specific version of VW Group's MQB platform for Kushaq: MQB-AO-IN. It'll be the base for a further range of Skoda and VW vehicles.

Skoda India already offers the large Kodiaq and medium-sized Karoq in India, so you can think of Kushaq as the country's equivalent to the Kamiq sold elsewhere (including New Zealand). The wheelbase of the new model is identical to Kamiq: 2651mm. Engine choices will include the Kamiq's 1.0-litre three-cylinder and 1.5-litre four.

Since June 2018, Skoda has been overseeing all VW Group activities on the Indian subcontinent as part of INDIA 2.0. The Group is investing a total of one billion euros in the project, including 275 million euros in research and development of mid-size SUVs and hatchbacks. The Czech carmaker is also orchestrating the activities of Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini in India.

