Skoda unveils the Enyaq Coupe iV

Skoda unveiled an updated body style for the Enyaq iV, the automakers all electric SUV.

Dubbed the Enyaq Coupe iV, the new variant sports a coupe roofline and is offered in three trim levels: RS, RWD, and AWD (the Enyaq Coupe iV 80x).

With the sloped coupe style roofline, the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV gets improved aerodynamic efficiency.

The RWD version of the vehicle has a 82kWh battery capable of doing 545 km per charge, and produces 150kW through it's single motor. The other two cars, the RS and the AWD, get a second electric motor which allows for more power and range, with the Enyaq Coupe iV 80x (AWD) producing 195kW. The RS trim can deliver 220kW and up to 460Nm of torque which allows it to go from 0-100kmh in 6.5 seconds.

The vehicle has a panoramic glass roof which spans over the entire top of the vehicle and merges into the rear window. Inside the car, you'll find an array of recycled materials, such as the vegan leather which covers the dash. There is also a 5.3-inch instrument display and a 13-inch central touchscreen.

“Following the successful launch of the SUV, the new ENYAQ COUPÉ iV brings even more emotiveness, sports styling, and elegance to the ŠKODA iV family,” says Thomas Shafer, Skoda’s CEO. “Our designers and engineers have once again succeeded in combining a high degree of functionality with an emotive design.”

Pricing and details of which models we'll see on NZs shores are yet to be released.