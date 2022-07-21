Slips and repairs: Bay of Plenty and Coromandel highways closed

State Highway 35 and SH2 between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne are now officially closed essentially cutting off the East Coast from the Bay of Plenty.

Several state highways in Bay of Plenty and Coromandel are closed due to slips and repair work.

SH2 OPOTIKI TO MATAWAI - SLIP - 6:10AM

Due to a slip, the road is CLOSED between Opotiki and Matawai, please avoid this area and delay your journey if possible. ^LZ pic.twitter.com/hNWPtxDIHD — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) July 20, 2022

SH2 has been closed since 3am after an estimated 200 tonnes of earth came down on to the road between Matawai and Ōpōtiki, Waka Kotahi NZTA said.

One large and two smaller slips were reported in the Waioeka Gorge. Contractors have been working to clear the road since first light.

As this was the detour for SH35 – there is now no suitable detour.

SH35 was closed after crumbling into a river due to the extreme weather.

The highway at Motu River collapsed along the centre line last night with the eastbound lane falling into the river. Traffic had been reduced to a single lane due to the large crack in the road since Monday.

A large slip has also closed SH25 between Coromandel and Whitianga in the Te Rerenga area.

SH36 TAURANGA TO NGONGOTAHA - PLANNED CLOSURE

To effect emergency repairs at the Mangapouri Bridge #SH36 will be CLOSED from 10am TODAY (Thu 21 July) until approx 7pm on Friday 22 July. Plan ahead for a detour via SH33/2 or SH29: https://t.co/1wZLue0dJR ^TP pic.twitter.com/frSFQPaWXQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 20, 2022

State Highway 36 between Rotorua and Tauranga is closed to all vehicles from 10am today to 7pm Friday 22 July for repairs at Mangapouri bridge.

The abutment of the single-lane Mangapouri bridge has scoured resulting in a hole beneath the road and uneven surface on the bridge deck.

The road is closed between Tauranga and Ngongotahā in both directions.

The alternative routes are SH2 and SH33 through Pāpāmoa and Paengaroa, or SH5/SH28/ SH29 over the Kaimai Range.

Traffic is down to one eastbound and one westbound lane and a 50km/h speed restriction is in place near the Kaimai Range summit on SH29 where culvert repair work is being carried out.

The restrictions are expected to be in place this week while contractors establish the extent of the culvert dislodgement and blockages.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional manager for maintenance and operations, Rob Campbell, said the Bay of Plenty and East Coast state highway network had been hit hard by the recent severe weather with slips, drop-outs and flooding.

"We encourage everyone to take extra care when driving, watch for hazards, adjust their speed and check our Journey Planner map before heading off so they know which routes are affected."

SH25 COROMANDEL TO WHITIANGA - ROAD CLOSED - 7:00AM

Due to a large slip overnight #SH25 is currently CLOSED in the Te Rerenga area, east of Coromandel. Delay your journey or consider travel via SH25/25A via Hiuai/Kopu: https://t.co/FcE7jB8xga ^TP pic.twitter.com/pOAT09xQNK — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 20, 2022

- NZ Herald