Smallest SUV looks like it will be a big deal for Skoda NZ

And now there are three: Skoda SUVs, that is. Skoda New Zealand has just launched the Kamiq, a compact SUV that’s a smaller sibling to the small-medium Karoq and seven-seat Kodiaq.

In addition to having the requisite “K” at the start and “q” at the end, the Kamiq name come from the Inuit people of Northern Canada and Greenland, and translates roughly as something that “fits in every situation”. If you’re wondering, pronounce it “Kamick”, with the emphasis on the first syllable.

While it fits into the SUV genre, the Kamiq is very much next-generation Skoda product and owes much of its platform and technology to the Scala hatchback – although it has 39mm more ground clearance.

At just 4241mm in length, Kamiq is compact like a supermini, but it’s destined to have a large presence in the local lineup.

Skoda NZ general manager Rodney Gillard says it’ll be a “future pillar” of the brand: “At present SUVs account for 64 per cent of car sales and last year the booming compact SUV segment saw an increase of 16 per cent. The Kamiq… will harness further potential for growth.”

The range opens with the 85kW 1.0-litre, three-cylinder Ambition at $30,990. The 110kW 1.5-litre Ambition+ is $36,990, while a flagship Monte Carlo version is expected in July at a price to be confirmed. All models have a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission and front-drive.

LED headlights, taillights and dynamic rear indicators come as standard – a first for Skoda - while a full LED version offering AFS and dynamic front indicators is standard on the Monte Carlo.

Standard equipment includes Lane Assist, Front Assist with City Emergency Brake, Driver Fatigue Alert, and Cruise Control.

The Monte Carlo version features 15mm-lower suspension with Sport Chassis Control, which allows the drive to change between Normal and Sport.

