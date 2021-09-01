Solterra: Subaru's first all-electric SUV revealed in teaser image

Despite Subaru's reputation as a brand for nature lovers, the Japanese company is a little late to the party when it comes to pure electric vehicles.

In saying this, the Solterra is better late than never, and recent teaser image has shown that the electric Subaru crossover looks a lot like the Toyota b4ZX that it shares a bunch of parts with.

According to the press release, the Solterra is the "most technologically advanced Subaru ever," and given that it's packed with Toyota hybrid technology, we aren't surprised.

Like the 86/BRZ, this Solterra is a joint project with Toyota. And like this iconic sports car pairing, the two electric crossovers look the same for the most part, but feature subtle differences.

Sitting on the e-Subaru Global Platform, the Solterra is said to offer a spacious back seat and luggage area. Like all other Subaru models, it will offer all-wheel drive as standard.

Subaru is yet to reveal anything about the Solterra's electric powertrain or batteries, but Toyota has previously confirmed that one b4ZX will be available with a dual-motor set-up.

On the inside, it looks like the infotainment display is integrated into the dash panel, with a rotary control on the centre console.

This Solterra is scheduled to hit showrooms around the world starting from 2022, so we can expect full details to be revealed before the end of the year.