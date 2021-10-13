Solus, Aeron, Aonic - New models for McLaren?

British automaker, McLaren, has filed to trademark the names Solus, Aeron, and Aonic, which could be used as future models.

The three names were recently trademarked through the UK Intellectual Property Office under class 12 for motor land vehicles or cars, parts, and accessories. Of course, there's no way of actually knowing what they'll be used for, if they're ever used at all.

We can gather that McLaren is moving away from the alphanumeric naming system it has been using, starting with the Senna. Since its launch, all McLaren’s Ultimate Series models have used names.

If Solus, Aeron, and Aonic are used as the names of future McLaren models, perhaps they'll be used for limited-edition models like the Sabre. Or maybe they'll take on full-scale production models, like the eventual successor to the 720S.

But one thing we can be certain of, is we won't see the names used as a rival for the Lamborghini Urus, as McLaren has made it clear it has no interest in venturing into the world of SUVs.

McLaren is currently focused on the launch of the hybrid Artura. The first deliveries of the hybrid supercar had originally been scheduled for June for the US, but have been delayed.