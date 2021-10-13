Home / News / Solus, Aeron, Aonic - New models for McLaren?

Solus, Aeron, Aonic - New models for McLaren?

By Maxene London • 13/10/2021
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
2022 McLaren Artura Green looking into sunset
2022 McLaren Artura Green

British automaker, McLaren, has filed to trademark the names Solus, Aeron, and Aonic, which could be used as future models. 

The three names were recently trademarked through the UK Intellectual Property Office under class 12 for motor land vehicles or cars, parts, and accessories. Of course, there's no way of actually knowing what they'll be used for, if they're ever used at all.

Blue McLaren 765LT

We can gather that McLaren is moving away from the alphanumeric naming system it has been using, starting with the Senna. Since its launch, all McLaren’s Ultimate Series models have used names.

If Solus, Aeron, and Aonic are used as the names of future McLaren models, perhaps they'll be used for limited-edition models like the Sabre. Or maybe they'll take on full-scale production models, like the eventual successor to the 720S. 

But one thing we can be certain of, is we won't see the names used as a rival for the Lamborghini Urus, as McLaren has made it clear it has no interest in venturing into the world of SUVs.

Read More

McLaren is currently focused on the launch of the hybrid Artura. The first deliveries of the hybrid supercar had originally been scheduled for June for the US, but have been delayed.

By Maxene London • 13/10/2021

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Kia Sportage Ex 2.4P/4Wd/6At/Sw/5 Kia Sportage Ex 2.4P/4Wd/6At/Sw/5
Kia Sportage Ex 2.4P/4Wd/6At/Sw/5

$32,995

Toyota Prius E-Four AWD 1.8 Hybrid Toyota Prius E-Four AWD 1.8 Hybrid
Toyota Prius E-Four AWD 1.8 Hybrid

$28,990

BMW 116i SPORTS / F21 NEW SHAPE BMW 116i SPORTS / F21 NEW SHAPE
BMW 116i SPORTS / F21 NEW SHAPE

$13,150

Mercedes-Benz E300 E300 LOW KMS!!! Mercedes-Benz E300 E300 LOW KMS!!!
Mercedes-Benz E300 E300 LOW KMS!!!

$16,500

We Recommend