Some of the best and rarest Ducati motorcycles come to sale with Silverstone Auctions

If you are a fan of classic motorbikes, then you might want to consider a quick trip to the UK next month, because - much like Mecum Auctions upcoming US sale - some seriously tasty machines are going under the hammer at the Silverstone Auctions sale at the MCN London Motorcycle Show on the 18th of February.

While a wide variety of bikes will be on offer among the 120 lots up for auction, the selection of 15 Ducati's are arguably the standout selection, with the following four in particular grabbing the headlines...

1988 Ducati 851S Kit Bike Tricolour 888cc

This particular Ducati 851S Kit bike was presented to Ron Haslam in 1989 by Cagiva. The 851S 'Kit bike' represented the advent of the 4-valve, liquid-cooled, fuel injected race bikes from the late 1980s.

One bike was given to each the 1990 Cagiva works riders; Ron Haslam, Randy Mamola and Marco Lucchinelli. This bike has never been used and is in original and unrestored condition. It comes complete with all the original bagged-up spares including exhausts, gaskets, valves, spark plugs.

Other original items included are a workshop manual, factory bulletins, parts list and factory paddock stand. Paperwork included includes Customs & Excise 386 form made out to Ron Haslam for the outstanding tax paid on import into the UK.

It is estimated to sell for £40,000 to £50,000 (NZ$77,000 to NZ$96,000).

1994 Ducati 888 Corse 926cc

A factory-built Ducati 888 926cc Corse race bike, one of only 26 examples of this model built in period, the bike comes complete with a Ducati Letter of Authenticity and has been a part of the same collection for more than 20 years. It is in unused condition and still has the original battery fitted.

A very rare, period marketing brochure included it will make a great addition to any serious Ducati collection.

The 888 is also estimated to sell for £40,000 to £50,000 (NZ$77,000 to NZ$96,000).

1995 Ducati Senna 1 916cc

This Ducati 916 Senna 1 showing only 519 miles was inspired and introduced after Senna’s death in 1995 with profits going to the Insituto Ayrton Senna charity.

Of all the Senna badged Ducatis, the 916 Senna 1 is the most collectable. This one is in original condition, showing only 836km and has been part of a private collection and stored indoors for the last few years. It comes complete with original manuals, both keys, original exhaust, microchip, paddock stand, original marketing material and service receipts.

It has a sale estimate of £35,000 to £40,000 (NZ$67,000 to NZ$77,000).

2000 DUCATI 996

And then there is this beauty – a 2000 Ducati 996 with just seven miles on the clock!

The Ducati 996 followed on from the glorious 916 before being replaced by the much loved 998. Ducati have produced motorcycles that leave a distinguished legacy and they are as much loved and sought after now as they were when they first appeared. The Ducati 996 played a big part in the marque’s story.

"This is an exceptional opportunity to own a completely unused 996, still on its original tyres with only delivery miles," said Rowan Huntley of Silverstone Auctions.

"It is truly amazing how this bike has been kept unused since 2000. Finding low mileage bikes always surprises me, this being no exception as it looks like its been ridden straight out of a time machine.”

It is estimated to sell for £12,000 to £14,000 (NZ$23,000 to NZ$27,000).

If Ducatis aren't your thing, or you prefer a bit more racing provenance, then there are two other bikes up for auction at the event that might appeal: an ex-Guy Martin 2013 TT bike and a 2013 Moto GP bike raced by Colin Edwards.

2013 Kawasaki FTR MGP13 Moto GP 1000 cc Superbike

Two-time world superbike champion Colin Edwards rode the 2013 Kawasaki FTR MGP13 Moto GP 1,000 cc Superbike in his last full season of racing. This competition bike is completely hand-built and originally tuned by the French based tuning company Akira with an available power of 245+bhp and a weight of 157kg (with original tyres).

Silverstone Auctions says the remarkable power-to-weight ratio makes for an achievable top speed of over 325km/h. It is offered with its original Kawasaki ZX-10R engine, currently tuned to 229hp at the rear wheel (with dyno print). The engine was fresh prior to the last race of the season at Valencia and has been fully serviced, as well as having engine management work carried out by its current owner.

The Kawasaki is estimated to go for £35,000 to £40,000 (NZ$67,000 to NZ$77,000).

2013 Tyco Suzuki British Superbike

Meanwhile, the ex-Guy Martin TT bike is a Tyco Suzuki British Superbike developed machine, built with "no expense spared" for PJ Jacobson's first Superbike season in 2013 and was subsequently used by Guy Martin in the Isle of Man TT and all his other road events that year (Ulster Grand Prix, North West etc.)

The bike was then obtained by Team Traction Control (in the ownership of the late Keith Flint, front man of the Prodigy) and campaigned at the Ulster GP and at the teams first TT appearance in 2014 by Steve Mercer.

Factory bikes like this are particularly rare at auction, as they usually get crushed or have their engines stripped and rarely get used or sold into the domestic market.

It has a sale estimated of £20,000 to £25,000 (NZ$38,000 to NZ$48,000).

More information about these motorcycles along with over 120 or so other motorcycles that will be coming up for sale with Silverstone Auctions at the MCN London Motorcycle Show Sale on the 18th February can be found at www.silverstoneauctions.com.