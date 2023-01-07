Some of the rarest and most desirable motorbikes in the world go under the hammer

A vintage motorcycle auction being held in Las Vegas at the end of this month will reach new heights with an estimated 2,000 motorcycles to be offered.

Mecum Auctions’ 32nd Annual Vintage & Antique Motorcycle Auction will feature headlining consignments from more than 15 high-profile private collections, including motorcycles from Jim’s Forever Collection, Mike Wolfe’s As Found Collection, the BMW Centennial Selection from the Black Forest Collection and many others.

The "As Found" collection all come from the personal collection of Mike Wolfe, the frontman of television’s “American Pickers,” who has amassed an large collection of some of the world’s rarest and most sought-after motorcycles in highly original condition. The collection on offer is made up of more than 60 two-wheeled icons, including mostly original and unaltered Harley-Davidsons and Indians - such as a 1919 Indian Military Twin (Lot S149) and a 1936 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead (Lot S150) - all to be offered at no reserve.

Meanwhile, the "Jim's Forever Collection" comes from another well-known name in the motorcycling community, Jim Godwin, the former Harley-Davidson dealer behind Jim’s Forever Museum—a 60-year collection of some of the American brand's best bikes.

Godwin will offer more than 100 motorcycles from his private collection, again at no reserve, as well as the remaining portion of his Harley-Davidson memorabilia collection, quite possibly the largest of its kind ever offered at auction.

Among the more desirable motorcycles from Godwin’s collection are a handful of the celebrated Knucklehead line, led by a restored 1947 Harley-Davidson FL Knucklehead (Lot F140) in a bold red color scheme, lots of chrome and a 53 horsepower (39kW) 1200cc V-twin and a 4-speed, hand-shifted gearbox, with a 1946 Harley-Davidson FL Springer Knucklehead (Lot F142) and a 1940 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead (Lot F141) rounding out the Knucklehead highlights.

Another star of Godwins' collection is a 1972 Harley-Davidson "Jim’s Knucklehead Custom Chopper" (Lot F141.1) that was built to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Jim's Harley-Davidson in Mendon, Ohio, is a that combines elements of all three iconic versions of the FL: the timing cover is “cone Shovel,” the crankcases Panhead and the cylinder heads Knucklehead.

Another collection consigned to this year’s Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction is the "BMW Centennial Selection" from the Black Forest Collection of 10 motorcycles, eight of which were restored by collection owner and curator Hubert Fehrenbach, including a one-of-152 1925 BMW R37 (Lot F145) that was discovered 25 years ago at the Marxzelle Museum in Germany in highly original condition and a 1926 BMW R42 (Lot F143.1) that is purported to be the earliest R42 still in existence, boasting Frame No. 4 and Engine No. 7.

Outside of the various collections, some of the headlining lots at the Las Vegas auction is a 1908 Harley-Davidson Strap Tank (Lot S174.1) that is among the oldest surviving models of this extremely rare breed and was discovered as a complete motorcycle in a Wisconsin barn in 1941, where it remained for 66 years. It’s one of only 450 motorcycles produced by Harley-Davidson in 1908 and includes the original tank, wheels, engine belt pulley, seat cover and muffler sleeve with its sale.

Another desirable and rare Harley is a 2009 Harley-Davidson Cross Bones (Lot S192) previously owned since new by Brian Johnson, lead singer of the rock band AC/DC.

If you are keen on securing one (or some) of the rarest motorcycles on the planet for yourself, Mecum Auctions says bidder registration is available on its website in advance and on-site at the auction starting at US$100, and standard, in-person bidding includes admission for two people to the five auction days. For those unable to attend in person, enhanced remote bidding options are also available, including for both online and telephone bidding.

And if you happen to be over that way, the auction will take place at the South Point Hotel & Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard South between the 24th and 28th of January, 2023, with the doors opening at daily at 8am for previews and auctions starting at 10am.