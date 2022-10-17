Someone made a custom Iron Man themed Tesla

Images were recently shared to Reddit of a Tesla Model S sporting some Marvel-lous upgrades.

The EV was spotted on the streets of France, featuring a multitude of modifications to make it resemble the Marvel character, Iron Man.

First and foremost, the car has a wrap, with the familiar Iron Man colours: red, grey, gold, and black. But there have also been a number of changes made to the bodywork.

At the front of the car, you can see a new nose has been crafted, giving the Tesla a more sharp shape. The bonnet features a large blue design, that resembles the reactor in Iron Man's armour.

Along the sides of the vehicle, you'll find golden fender flares that sit over the wheel arches, and purple LED lights adorn the inside.

At the rear, the bumper has been redesigned with large faux tailpipes and a small lip spoiler.

It's not clear who owns the Model S, or how much they paid to have it look straight out of a comic, but it's obvious that whoever proudly drives this car is an Iron Man fanatic.