Son recovers and restores father's beloved 1967 Volkswagen

Anyone who has gone through the process of restoring a classic car of any sort knows how much painstaking work and money has to go into the project to get it done.

One man over in America decided to give his father an incredible gift in the form of restoring his beloved 1967 Volkswagen Type 3 that was thought to be lost or destroyed.

The story starts back in 1965, when Lynn Pfenning’s father wrote a Volkswagen Beetle off after a collision with a cow. As a replacement, he purchased the Type 3, which is more or less the same car with a different body.

This Type 3, or 'Squareback' served as the family's farm runabout for eight years on the North Dakota farm before it was sold onto a local farmer. This farmer continued to use it for farm duties before giving it to his son, who parked it in a shed.

While time slowly tore the car apart, Pfenning went off to study elsewhere, but never forgot about his father's beloved car, and formed a plan to retrieve it once he had a decent job.

Fast forward a few years, Pfenning has a decent job in the automotive industry, so reaches out to the family friend who inherited the car from his father all those years ago. A deal was struck up for the now-derelict car, and the restoration process begins.

38 years of farm duties hadn't been kind to the Type 3, and the car was in a serious state of disrepair. But Pfenning had motivation and money, with the former being the main aspect needed.

Alongside the body being rusted and dented, the engine needed to be rebuilt as a bird had nested in the bay, leading to fire when the air-cooled 1600 was started up.

A 1776cc engine was sourced to replace the destroyed one, and give it a bit of extra grunt, and the bodywork was carried out by a local shop. $70,000 later, the restoration was finished, and Pfenning was ready to give the car back.

The time and money put into the classic Volkswagen is shown in the level of detail. Fully resprayed in Candy Brandywine with classic-style wheels, it's no surprise that the car is a show-stopper.