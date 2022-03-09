Home / News / Southland grandmother disqualified after admitting 'boy racer' charge

By NZ Herald • 09/03/2022
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

A Southland grandmother who appeared on a "boy racer" charge, was told by a judge he thought she would have grown out of that behaviour.

Tania Black, 35, beneficiary, of Southland, appeared in the Invercargill District Court for sentence yesterday after admitting sustaining loss of traction at Christchurch on November 11.

Defence counsel Olivia Taylor said Black had moved to Southland to help her pregnant daughter and partner with their other child.

Judge Russell Walker said Black also had $4800 of outstanding fines, all from infringement matters.

"I thought you might have grown out of this."

While she only had one previous conviction for careless driving the judge said she had an extensive demerit points history.

Judge Walker ordered reparation of $675 and disqualified Black from driving for six months.

- NZ Herald

