Spanish brand Hurtan turns Mazda's MX-5 into a vintage roadster

If you haven't heard of Mitsuoka, you are missing out. It's a Japanese brand that's famous for turning normal cars into vintage masterpieces, with its most famous work being based on Nissan's Silvia line-up.

Along the same lines, but a lot less known is a Spanish brand called Hurtan, who has previously built similar vintage-styled cars, but has recently turned its attention towards Mazda's MX-5.

Unveiled overnight as the Grand Albaycin, every single panel across the Mazda received the Hurtan treatment, leaving a vintage coupe that looks nothing like the original car.

According to Hurtan, the brand takes inspiration from classics dating back to the '30s all the way through to the '60s, and this is quite evident from the exposed headlights and pontoon fenders.

Hurtan is yet to release a curb weight for this car, so it remains a mystery as to just how much extra weight the fenders add. We highly doubt that they're made of carbon fibre, so we can't imagine that they would be light.

To accentuate these fenders, Hurtan has given the Grand Albaycin a two-tone paint job that makes it look even grander. On the inside, the interior has remained mostly the same as the MX-5, which is probably a good thing.

Just like the regulat MX-5, both 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre engine options are availible, as well as both transmission options. Everything else mechanical is taken straight from the regular MX-5.

Hurtan expects to build just 30 of these Grand Albaycins, so don't expect to see any models make the trek down to New Zealand anytime soon.