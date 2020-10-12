Special edition Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang revealed as supercharged monster

While names like Steve McQueen and Nicolas Cage might be more synonymous with Mustangs over in America, multiple Supercars championship wins have given Scott McLaughlin that title down here.

To celebrate this success behind the wheel of one of Ford's most iconic cars, Herrod has whipped the covers of the SM17 Mustang, which is a modified version of the 5.0-litre V8-powered GT.

In factory form, this V8 engine pumps out a healthy 339kW and 556Nm, but to get these figures closer to what McLaughlin has on hand at the track, a Whipple supercharger was added.

Alongside this supercharger, new engine internals, an intercooler, and larger fuel injectors were added to bring the SM17's output up to 570kW and 810Nm of torque, making it more powerful than Shelby's range-topping GT500.

Like the regular GT, either a 10-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission can be optioned, sending power exclusively to the 20-inch rear wheels that are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

To keep all this power in check, adjustable sway bars have been added to the front and rear, and the Magneride suspension system has been recalibrated for the extra performance.

Exterior changes include a larger front and rear spoiler, canards, and a decal pack. On the inside, the Mustang gets an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, and a new leather trim.

“When I first saw it I thought it was mega. It was everything I was hoping for,” McLaughlin said.

“It’s a phenomenal package. Any Supercars driver would love to have their name on a car like this, and I had Rob Herrod to handle all the heavy lifting. I’ve always wanted a racy red car with black wheels. And now I’ve got it – and then some.”