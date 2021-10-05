Special edition Toyota Supra revealed as tribute to the late Paul Walker

It's a well-known fact that Paul Walker, the late star of the Fast and Furious franchise was a genuine car enthusiast with an incredibly impressive collection.

While this untimely death came before Toyota revealed the Mk5 Supra, Walker famously owned a few Mk4 Supras, with the most famous being a white example sitting on BBS wheels.

To pay tribute to Walker's iconic Supra Tom's Racing and Japanese Magazine Safari have teamed up, and are planning on selling just a few A90 replicas of the car.

Like Walker's original A80 Supra, this A90 is finished in Matte White paint, and sits on a set of silver BBS LM wheels. Fans will also remember this combination from the closing scene of the seventh movie.

To give this Supra performance that matches its looks, Tom's Racing has reportedly tuned the BMW-sourced 3.0-litre twin-turbo engine to pump out around 310kW.

It also now sits on a set of KW coilovers to help with handling. Interior changes are set to be made, but pictures are yet to be released regarding those.

Tom's Racing only plans on building three of these Paul Walker tribute Supras, each with a retail price of around $150,000. Once the cars are completed, a raffle will be held to determine who gets to buy one.