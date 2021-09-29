Special McLaren 720S revealed to celebrate Ricciardo's Monza win

McLaren has paid tribute to Daniel Ricciardo’s breakthrough victory in the Italian Grand Prix with a limited-edition supercar set to be sold in Australia.

Ricciardo led teammate Lando Norris home in a historic 1-2 for the team at Monza, taking its first victory since Lewis Hamilton left the squad to join Mercedes.

Ricciardo’s victory represented McLaren’s best day on track for more than a decade.

So it’s not surprising to see the brand release a special car in his honour.

Based on the McLaren 720S coupe, a carbon fibre machine powered by a 529kW twin-turbo V8, the Daniel Ricciardo Edition benefits from a handful of touches by McLaren’s Special Operations division.

The cars are finished in the same “Papaya spark” orange as McLaren’s Grand Prix machines, with Burton blue highlights just like the open-wheeled racer.

An Australian flag features on their flanks, along with Ricciardo’s racing number.

Carbon fibre sills autographed by the Aussie racer join a special build plaque in the cabin.

Just three examples are coming to Australian soil, each likely to cost more than the 720S’ regular price of about $600,000 drive-away.

Ricciardo said driving supercars such as the 720S was “one of the great privileges of driving for McLaren”, describing the 720S as “the absolute benchmark”.

“Following McLaren’s outstanding performance with a landmark one-two finish for the team at the Italian Grand Prix, it’s the perfect time to reveal this limited series in celebration of the Aussie driver.”

