Specs revealed for new Kia Niro hybrid

The Seoul Motor Show in November 2021 saw the unveiling of the second-generation Kia Niro, which was updated with quirky new looks.

But we didn't get any details of the specifications for any of the three powertrain options (hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and pure-electric). Kia has now released some information on the hybrid model.

The Niro is based on the "third-generation platform," according to Kia, which is an updated version of it's outgoing model. The new E-GMP is only used in EV only models, so this car won't be using that.

The powertrain for the new Niro hybrid variant will have an updated Smartstream 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine, pumping out 77kW and 114nM of torque. But the permanent magnet synchronous electric motor adds an additional 32kW for a combined 104kW output. So, no changes here from the previous generation. The power makes its way to the front axel through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The car is larger than its predecessor, with a more spacious cabin. It offers a "Green Zone Drive" zero-emission mode which can be used in certain areas, like schools, residential roads, and hospitals. The EV range isn't mentioned, but seeing as the battery is located under the rear seats with the compact 12V battery, it's possibly not too exciting.

Inside the car, you'll find a 10.25 inch screen which integrates the instrument cluster and the infotainment system. There's also a 10 inch heads-up display and a separate section which houses a climate control section, a wireless charging pad, C-Type USB sockets, ambient lighting, and a cylindrical shift lever for the automatic gearbox.The car has a range of fun features too, like advanced voice recognition.

The new Niro will hit the Korean market this month, but will follow globally later in the year. And as for the plug-in and pure-electric variants, there'll be more details revealed later.