Spectacular Tesla crash blamed on autopilot failure

While Tesla's autopilot system might sound like it has the capabilities to get passengers from one point to another without any driver input, in reality, the system still has a long way to go.

Over the past few years, we have seen countless incidents around the world where drivers would stop paying attention when the system is engaged, and even leave it to take the wheel while they have a nap.

Just recently, we saw another example of what happens when the system is solely relied on as a Tesla Model Y spectacularly smashed into the back of car that parked on the side of the road in Miami.

Miraculously, no one was injured in the high speed collision, but upon sharing pictures of the aftermath to social media, the driver revealed that the Model Y failed to brake while autopilot was engaged.

It's unclear as to just how fast the electric vehicle was travelling at the time of the crash, but it's clear from the aftermath that a fair bit of speed was involved.

While the driver may have thought that they were shifting the blame by claiming that the Tesla had autopilot engaged, the American brand clearly states that drivers have to be fully focused behind the wheel.

"Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability are intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment".