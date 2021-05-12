Speedy SUV: Porsche's all-electric Macan kicks off real-world testing

Porsche is racing towards the future. The German brand is fully committed to developing zero-emissions vehicles and is now a step closer to building an all-electric version of its Macan SUV.

Due to launch in 2023, the electric Macan has now begun testing in the real world where the company will finetune its performance, design, battery technology and driving dynamics.

Click here to view all Porsche listings on DRIVEN

Porsche expects to have covered about 3 million kilometres by the time the car launches.

The all-electric Macan will be built on the company’s new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, which will underpin a wide range of vehicles. This platform was recently debuted on the coming Audi A6 e-tron concept at the Shanghai motor show.

The PPE platform will underpin the Volkswagen Group’s future medium and large models. Porsche hasn’t revealed any firm details on the Macan, other to confirm it will be built off the PPE platform.

One of the biggest advantages of this new platform is its ability to maximise battery space. The A6 e-tron concept has a huge 100kWh battery, which gives the vehicle a claimed range of more than 700km on a single charge.

A range of more than 700km is better than most petrol cars and up there with diesel-powered vehicles.

It is fitted with the most up-to-date 800V charging technology, which can accept up to 270kW of energy via high-performance chargers. This means it can add more than 300km of range in 10 minutes, and can go from five to 80 per cent of battery charge in 25 minutes.

Porsche’s goal is for the Macan electric to be the sportiest vehicle in the segment and it will use a range of testing measures to ensure this happens, including a mix of simulated and real world testing.

Performance will be a key attraction. The recently launched Porsche Taycan Turbo S reaches 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds.

Porsche board member Michael Steiner says the brand will continue to offer petrol versions of the Macan.

“In Europe, demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, but the pace of change varies considerably across the world. That’s why we’re going to launch another attractive conventionally powered successor to the current Macan in the course of 2021,” says Steiner.

- News.com.au