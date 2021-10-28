SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture debuts all-electric ute with solar panels on its roof

With a future that looks all-electric in the automotive industry, its a race for brands and startups alike to build an electric ute that's as utilitarian as the petrol alternative, but comes with all the advantages that an electric motor can provide.

A couple months back, SPI Energy announced its plans to introduce its all-electric ute. The EF1-T, as it's called, will be brought to life through its EdisonFuture and Phoenix Motor subsidiaries.

EdisonFuture says the EF1-T is a result of the collaboration between the Icona Design Group and other “leading automaker partners.” There will be three options offered: Standard, Premium, and Super.

The Standard will have a single electric motor and can reach 100 km/h in about 6.5 seconds. The Premium will have a dual motors and can get to 100 km/h in roughly 4.5 seconds. And the flagship Super will have a tri-motor configuration and hit 100 km/h in around 3.9 seconds.

We don't have the specifications about the battery pack, but we do know that the ute will feature solar panels integrated on the roof that can be pulled out to cover the entire bed.

But the details we do have give us insight into the visual elements of the vehicle. The ute will feature large LED headlights, power-retractable side steps, and cameras rather than traditional wing mirrors. We don't have any size details or measurements, but it looks like the vehicle may be similar in size to the Telsa Cybertruck.

Renderings of the interior show us a large 17.5-inch infotainment screen, a digital gauge cluster, a head-up display, and toolboxes integrated into the doors.

The company has announced its also planning an all-electric van based on the same platform. It'll be called the EF1-V.

“Our vision for EdisionFuture and Phoenix Motorcars is to be leaders in sustainable transportation with focus on energy efficiency and innovative design,” says chairman and chief executive of SPI Energy, Xiaofeng Peng.

“We have already filed multiple design and technology patents in the US related to the EF1-T and look forward to introducing this game-changing vehicle to the market in the coming months.”