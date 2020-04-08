Spike in speed camera tickets shows the downside of empty roads

Now that (in theory) everyone is staying home and keeping off the roads, essential service workers are enjoying traffic-free roads all across the world, but it turns out that there is a downside to this.

Over in America, data has been released that shows an 18% spike in speed camera tickets since the lockdown orders were put in place at the end of last month.

According to Streetsblog, traffic around the five boroughs has decreased significantly since the start of the lockdown period, with 71% fewer cars on the streets compared to January.

Instead of slowing down, it looks like drivers in the big apple have taken this as an excuse to speed up as 180,718 tickets were issued between March 5 and March 24 compared to the two week block in January when only 158,510 tickets were issued.

While speed camera data hasn't been made public over here in New Zealand, the NZTA has recently released traffic stats, and our roads are (unsurprisingly) showing the same trends.

Auckland has seen a 75.9 per cent compared to last year, and as we approach the midway point of the lockdown, the has been a 66.2 per cent drop in light traffic compared to the week earlier.

Main centres around New Zealand are showing similar figures, with Wellington traffic being down 81.7 per cent on last year, and Christchurch figures dropping 77.2 per cent.

If anything, this data confirms that New Zealanders are taking this lockdown seriously, and we'd hope to see these trends continue to the end of the lockdown period.