SsangYong aims for sweet spot of Kiwi EV-SUV market (including that $8625 rebate)

If there's a sweet spot in the New Zealand battery electric vehicle (BEV) market at the moment, it's a small-medium SUV (because that's the type of new-vehicle most people buy) at a price well under $80,000 (because BEV buyers love getting that full $8625 Clean Car Discount back from the Government).

That exactly where the new SsangYong Korando e-Motion is pitched. Essentially a BEV version of the Korando petrol SUV already available, the e-Motion asks a premium of $15,000 over the most expensive internal combustion engine version - although that drops to $6375 when the Clean Car Discount is applied.

The Korando e-Motion has a 62kWh battery with a single 140kW/360Nm electric motor; WLTP range is 339kW and it's rated to tow 1500kg.

Size, price and genre make the Korando e-Motion a natural rival for the likes of the MG ZS EV ($49,990-$53,990) and BYD Atto 3 ($52,990-$57,900).

The e-Motion body shape is the same as the petrol Korando, but the electric version is clearly differentiated with a blanked-off grille, aero elements and blue highlights.

Order are open now, with first deliveries expected in December 2022-January 2023.