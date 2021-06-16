SsangYong details three new electric models, including an EV ute

Following the government's Clean Car release, local brands such as Hyundai have revealed details around new electric models that will fit within the strict 'feebate' boundaries.

We doubt that SsangYong's release had anything to do with the Clean Car scheme, but it couldn't have come at a better time as the Korean brand has released information surrounding its first EV SUV as well as an all-electric ute.

“Now starting with [the] Korando e-Motion [electric mid-size SUV], the company plans to expand its green car range with a mid-sized EV and EV pick-up,” the marque said during its EV presentation.

During this presentation, three EVs were confirmed, in the form of an electric Korando, an electric ute, and a new 'J100' which looks like it's going to be a large electric SUV.

According to SsangYong, this J100 is expected to launch in either 2022 or 2023, with the emissions-free ute coming a couple of years after that.

Details regarding this ute are still scarce, but it will reportedly feature a dual-motor set-up and be capable of carrying an 800kg payload.

Unlike the other two vehicles, we actually got to see what the Korando e-motion will look like, and there aren't many surprises.

Under the blue-accented exterior, this SUV will supposedly feature single electric motor at the front producing 140kw, and a 61.5kWh battery capable of a range somewhere in the region of 360km.

When asked about these new electric models, a SsangYong New Zealand spokesperson revealed that there is yet to be a right-hand drive production start date for the electric ute and J100, but the Korando is all but confirmed.

"The reality is that the Korando e-Motion will be the first SsangYong EV to be released and we are hoping to see RHD production begin later this year. At this stage though, we have no firm pricing and/or arrival date in New Zealand."