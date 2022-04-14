Station wagons for the price of NZ's favourite SUV? Try these options

There are no two ways about it; the SUV has taken over the automotive industry, leaving things like the humble station wagon to slowly disappear from existence.

So for this week's 60 Second Sell in Zooming with DRIVEN, we picked out three fantastic station wagons that can be had for the same price as a Mitsubishi Outlander (currently NZ's favourite SUV).

David - Mini Clubman

A Mini Clubman might be stretching the definition of a “station wagon” a little bit. But it is essentially a stretched Mini hatch, so thematically it works. And the Clubman rather awesomely has six doors, so the rules are out the window.

Mini’s trademark quirkiness can sometimes spill over into cringe, but this 2016 Clubman is the perfect spec: basic black, no stripes or comedy colour highlights. Minis are brilliant to drive of course, and the Clubman is also surprisingly practical with those “barn doors” at the back.

For $39,290 this is well under budget and it’s only done 35,000km. The listing says it’s a petrol, but I note the photos clearly show a diesel badge, so you’d want to clarify that. But if it’s the latter I’d be even more delighted, because a diesel Mini is a hoot.

Andy - Holden Commodore

The Holden Commodore station wagon needs no introduction, over the decades it has become a Kiwi icon, ferrying New Zealand families to and from holiday destinations for years.

You'll notice that this Commodore is one of the new-generation 'ZB' models, meaning that it wasn't built in Australia, and is actually of European decent. But before you come at me with your pitchforks (like Sam did) hear me out.

Powered by a 3.5-litre V6 engine that makes 230kW, this new Commodore is no SS, but you'll be reaping the benefits at the fuel pump on that front. It's also all-wheel drive, so venturing off the beaten track should prove to be no issue.

On top of this, it's a Calais model, meaning it gets a full leather interior, and a panoramic sun roof. It also gets adaptive cruise control and a tow bar, so it's really the perfect holiday wagon.

Last but not least, it's only got 68,000km on the clock, and at a touch under $40,000, it's a bargain, really.

Sam - Audi RS4

As a previous owner of an Audi RS4, you know that this wagon was a no-brainer for me.

Powered by a 4.2-litre petrol V8, and sending power to all four wheels through a fantastic Quattro system, I believe that this German beast can't be beaten.