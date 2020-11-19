Still no turbo: Subaru reveals the radical new BRZ

After months of teasing through grainy pictures and awkward crops, Subaru has finally pulled the covers of the 2022 BRZ coupe, and as expected, it looks very different to the last.

But fans that were holding out for a turbocharged Subaru-sourced lump beneath the bonnet will have to add their own whirly boys as this new boxer engine is still naturally aspirated.

It's not all bad news though, because the BRZ does get a new engine in the form of Subaru's 2.4-litre flat-four which brings 171kW and 249Nm to the table, which is a significant bump over the old figures of 150kW/211Nm.

On top of this, Subaru has reportedly listened to the complaints of owners who thought the car was too slow, and allows for peak torque to be made at 3,700rpm. This is right where the last model had its infamous torque dip.

In other areas, Subaru has retained everything that made the last model a joy to drive, including the curb weight of around 1300kg. As you'd expect, it's offered with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

In terms of suspension, it's got MacPherson struts up front, and double-wishbones in the rear. Power is put down at the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential, and buyers can opt for either 17 or 18-inch wheels wrapped in 215mm tyres to keep sideways action an option.

When it comes to the BRZ's new looks, it's obvious that Toyota has had a lot of influence with its Lexus styling. From the angular headlights around to the vented guards, and the sharp taillights, this influence isn't exactly subtle.

On the inside, this new BRZ looks exactly how you'd expect it to, with a combination of Subaru and Toyota parts thrown into the mix. It receives Subaru's Starlink infotainment system, and a gauge cluster that doesn't look too far off the one used in the Toyota Supra.

According to Subaru, the 2022 BRZ is scheduled to land in American dealerships in the third quarter of 2021. It's hard to say when it will land in New Zealand given the current world situation, but we'd guess early 2022.