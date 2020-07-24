Stolen Ferrari recovered from canal after being lost for decades

When a car like a 1984 Ferrari Mondial goes missing, the automatic assumption from most is that is has been stripped down for parts, and is already in a shipping container, ready to be sent across the world.

This might have been the case for this Mondial's owner back in 1994, when it went missing from Amsterdam, and the police weren't able to find any evidence at all. But thankfully, that wasn't the case.

Back in June of this year, the Dutch fire brigade's divers were conducting a training exercise in the canals of Amsterdam when they came across a large, red, wedge-shaped object.

As there aren't too many things on this earth that fit that description, it turned out to be the very Ferrari that went missing all those years ago, so the divers reported their findings to the police.

It turns out that recovering a vehicle that has been sitting at the bottom of a canal for over two decades is quite an undertaking, and the Dutch police had to call in the military to help with the recovery operation.

Once it was hoisted out of its watery grave, the old Mondial was handed over to the forensics team to try and establish if any foul play happened in the car before it met the canal head-first.

After connecting this car to the 1994 case, using VIN numbers and the stolen vehicle database, the forensic team deemed that no violent crimes has occurred in the Ferrari, and the car was sent to the wreckers.

"Investigations have shown no other crime than the theft of the car," said a police statement. "The car is completely rusted and will be scrapped."

As to what the Ferrari's future holds is anyone's guess at this point, some have called for it to be put in Amsterdam's Artis Zoo, which is an aquarium based on the city's canals. And considering that it's lived its whole life underwater, it only makes sense to see it returned to the wet stuff.

Other than that, the wrecker's yard revealed that they have received a lot of queries around the parts on the car, so that'd probably end up being the way it goes.