Study reveals dangerous driving is a massive turn-off

A study has revealed that dangerous driving is a massive turn-off, and gives people 'the ick'.

'The ick', as used heavily on social media platforms like Instagram and Tik Tok, describes the moment when attraction to a current or potential partner turns into a big repulsive turn-off - often as the result of a specific behaviour. Many things can attribute to 'getting the ick', such as chewing too loudly or using certain emojis. But what's the deal when it comes to cars?

A study conducted recently in the UK has found which cars and driving behaviours are most likely to give people 'the ick'. We reported last week that BMW drivers are most likely to turn people off, but the study also revealed the driving behaviours that have people 'the ick'.

Scrap Car Comparison surveyed over 2,000 people on what they believe to be the biggest driving icks, as well as the biggest turn-ons.

It concluded that careless driving gives the most people the ick, with the top four worst driving icks relating to being unsafe on the roads.

Almost half (45 percent) said that driving after any consumption of alcohol would give them the ick, while 42 percent said that dangerous driving would turn them off. Over a third (38 percent) said that both using their phone while driving and driving without a license would give them the ick and posting selfies on social media while driving (35 percent) rounded off the top five biggest driving icks.

Other behaviours like kissing your car goodnight, revving the engine at the traffic lights, and being aggressive towards other motorists are also reportedly massive turn-offs. A third of participants stated that road rage gives them the ick (32%) and almost 1 in 4 people stated that beeping other drivers (24%) would actively put them off a potential partner.

On the other hand, the biggest turn-ons while driving relates to being kind and polite, with over 1 in 10 (15 percent) said that flashing their headlights to say thank you to other drivers was a turn-on.

Singing while driving, driving at the correct speed limit, cleaning their car, and driving with both hands on the steering wheel are also rated as turn-ons.