Study reveals most loved and hated car brand in New Zealand

A new study has revealed the most loved and hated car brand in New Zealand, and the results may come as a surprise.

When it comes to buying a new or used car, brand loyalty often plays a factor in making the final decision. Ask any die-hard car enthusiast about their preferred makes and models, and the answers will vary. Some prefer the premium, Autobahn-busting driving experience of a German-branded car. While for others, nothing beats the turn-key (or push-button) reliability and durability of Japanese vehicles.

Automakers update or create new car models based on changing consumer lifestyles and demands. However, being the largest or oldest carmaker does not equate to being the best and won’t guarantee a thumbs-up from discerning motorists. Additionally, a handful of EV start-ups have been vying for attention in the fastest-growing segment of the automotive industry.

The Clunker Junker conducted a study to find the most loved and hated car brands in every country, and which brands are most and least loved on a worldwide scale. It used an AI sentiment analysis tool to analyse data and determine the positive and negative sentiment of tweets about car brands.

The most loved car brand in New Zealand, according to the study, is Kia.

The Kia Sorento took out the title of being the best large SUV according to the 2021 AA Driven Car of the Year results. The automaker was also named the most trouble-free mainstream brand in a highly respected US quality survey, just shading Toyota in the rankings.

And, according to the study, the most disliked car brand in New Zealand is BMW. From DRIVEN's perspective, BMW has performed well recently, its new M3 (sedan) and M4 (coupe) paternal twins performed well in the 2021 AA Driven Car of the Year results, placing amongst the top for the best sports and performance vehicle category. The automaker also has many new environmentally-friendly models on the way, including the iX M60, and the recently announced M4 CS and CSL models.

On a worldwide scale, the findings are interesting. Tesla and Mercedes-Benz are the most loved automakers in the world, according to the study.

Despite being the most hated car brand in 16 countries, Tesla is the most loved brand in 21 countries, including Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland.

The electric automaker is currently more valuable than the likes of Toyota, VW, Daimler, Ford, and GM combined - with an estimated market value of $1 trillion. In addition to brand recognition and perceived elite status increasing the demand for its vehicles, car buyers are also drawn to Tesla models due to the cost of fossil fuels and a desire to lower their carbon footprint.

British supercar maker McLaren and American off-road pioneer Jeep also received lots of love from the global automotive community. Ferrari is the most loved car brand in 10 countries, including Spain and the United Kingdom. Despite being the origin country of Ferrari, Italians adore Mercedes-Benz the most. Japanese car brands Toyota and Suzuki are big in Belgium and Singapore; however, Porsche is Japan’s most loved auto brand.

Ford and Ferrari are the most hated car brands in the world, according to the study.

The world has a love-and-hate affair with some of the biggest names in the automotive industry.

As it turns out, more countries hate Ferrari than those who favour it. Though the brand is the most loved in 10 countries, it earns the distinction of being hated in more countries than loved, as 18 countries take to Twitter to complain about the brand. And it’s not the only one to divide opinion.

EV maker Tesla may come up as the most loved car brand in 20 countries, but it trumps as the most hated car brand in 16 countries.

Ford claims the title of being the most hated car brand in the world. Tweets about the carmaker were the most negative of any other car brand in 20 countries, while its premium subsidiary Lincoln was most hated in 15 countries.

Consumer reports have consistently put Ford at the bottom of the pile. When looking for reasons as to why, one Quora user said: “Ford stands for “Found On Road Dead”, because of their supposed mechanical failures after a few years. They also historically have had poor gas mileage and not very attractive designs.”

It's clear that Tesla has divided opinions across the world, as while the study shows it is the most loved carmaker in the world, it is also the most hated brand in multiple countries. This possibly reflects the divided opinions on electric vehicles as a whole.

But there’s no doubt that Tesla jump-started the global EV industry. Despite rising competition from new and established brands alike, Tesla vehicles remain on top of the hierarchy, and almost half of the world agrees.

Although Tesla may currently be the world’s most valuable and most loved car brand, it also has its fair share of doubters. More than anything, Tesla reflects what people hate most in a car: Shoddy build quality, dizzying technology, and an astronomical price. Perhaps because of this, Tesla is the most hated car brand in 16 countries like China and Sweden.

Despite its rising popularity among mainstream car buyers, drivers in Wales, Ecuador, and Thailand are not looking forward to owning a Tesla.