Study reveals which car owners have the highest IQ

New research by Scrap Car Comparison has revealed the car owners with the highest IQ.

Apparently, Skoda drivers are most likely to have the highest levels of intelligence, alongside those that own white cars.

The study tasked the drivers of a range of different car makes and models to complete a standard IQ test, to help define their level of intellect.

The results were then averaged out and sorted into categories, such as the car make and model, colour and other factors like owning a personalised number plate.

Skoda drivers emerged as having the highest IQ of anyone out on the roads, with an average IQ score of 99.

In keeping with Skoda stereotypes of practical owners and sensible driving, the 99 IQ score ranked a whole six points above the average IQ of all the drivers surveyed (93.70) and marginally above second-placed Suzuki owners (98.09) and those that drive a Peugeot (97.79) in third position.

Land Rover drivers take the unfortunate crown of having the lowest IQ of the 22 car brands included in the study, with an average IQ score of 88.58.

The Land Rover owners are joined at the lower end of the scale by those that own a BMW (average IQ of 91.68) or Fiat (90.14).

The study also analysed whether chosen car colour or the style of number plate motorists go for could also have a bearing on their intelligence.

It concluded that those who own a white (average IQ of 95.71) or grey (94.97) car are likely to have a higher IQ than those that opt for less monochrome choices.

In particular, owners of green cars scored unfavourably on the IQ test, with an average IQ of 88.43.

But while driving a white Skoda might be the hallmark of a brilliant mind, the results also outlined personalised number plates as another defining factor when it comes to intelligence.

A love or hate choice for many, the study shows that those who don’t choose to spend their money on number plate personalisation generally have a higher IQ (94.15) than those that do (91.95).

Below are the average IQ rankings compared to car brand ownership.