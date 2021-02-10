Stuff of dreams: Insane Porsche collection heads to auction

Every now and then, wealthy car enthusiasts decide to cash out on the crazy collection that they've been sitting on for the past few decades, and the 'Swiss Collection' coming up at RM Sothebys is a perfect example.

A single collector has entered seven of Porsche's rarest cars ever produced into the auction, with every car expected to go well into the six-figure region, if not break the seven-figure mark.

Click here to view all Porsche listings on DRIVEN

Spanning over 30 years, the oldest car in the collection is a 1995 911 Turbo Cabriolet, and the newest is a 2018 911 GT2 RS. Both worth a pretty penny in Porsche enthusiast's eyes.

This old Cabriolet was built by Porsche Exclusive and shows just 32,000km on its odometre. It's believed to be commissioned by Willi Weber, Michael Schumacher's former manager.

As the youngest in the collection, the GT2 RS probably won't fetch the highest price, but given it's reputation as one of the craziest Porsche 911s built in modern times, it will attract a lot of interest.

Among the slew of 911s sit a pair of Porsche's coolest creations ever, the Carrera GT, and the 918 Spyder. Equipped with arguably the greatest sounding V10s of all time, and a six-speed manual — the GT was an instant classic.

The other is a hypercar that was released alongside the LaFerrari and the McLaren P1 to make up the holy trinity of modern hypercars. It is powered by a 4.6-litre V8 that's get help from a pair of electric motors to create a whopping 652kW at all four wheels.

Other highlights in the collection include a 2010 911 GT2 RS, a 2010 911 Sport Classic, and a 2017 911 R. The hammer is set to fall on these cars on the 28th of this month.