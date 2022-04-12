Subaru confirms local pricing for the all-new WRX

As one of Subaru's most influential models over the last few decades, the WRX is a rather large deal, and the latest model is no different.

Just a few weeks back, Subaru die-hards got wind of the heart-breaking news that the high-performance STI model wouldn't be returning, leaving just the standard WRX on offer.

Subaru New Zealand has just released pricing for this all-new WRX, and it's set to start from $59,990 when it goes on sale.

The six-speed manual-equipped sedan, automatic sedan and automatic wagon all start at this entry point, but on-road costs are yet to be added.

Those looking for a more dynamic drive have the option of getting into the tS performance models, which start from $64,990.

Every WRX will use the same turbocharged 2.4-litre flat-four engine which makes 200kW and 350Nm. Like always, power is sent to all four wheels via a symmetrical all-wheel drive system.

“When creating the 2022 WRX, Subaru’s engineers threw in everything from the tried and proven recipe of the last 30 years,” Subaru New Zealand managing director Wallis Dumper said.

“Then they’ve spiced it up with the addition of modern-day technological advancements, such as the Driver Monitoring System and Drive Mode Select.”