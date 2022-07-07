Subaru’s first full electric vehicle has landed in NZ

Subaru has ramped up its journey of ‘global environment preservation’ with the upcoming launch of its all-new Solterra SUV, with an unveiling at Waiheke for a first look of what this all-electric AWD vehicle has to offer (albeit in left-hand drive).

Named by combining the Latin words for “sun” and “earth,” the Solterra is the first AWD electric vehicle to feature Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive. Built on the e-Subaru Global Platform, the brand’s first-ever all-electric architecture, it’s the most technologically advanced Subaru it’s ever made and a major step in their action plan of being ‘solely EV or alternate-fuel powered by 2050’.

In terms of sizing, the (4.69m L × 1.86m W × 1.65m H) Solterra sits between the Forester and Outback. It boasts a “rugged yet aerodynamic exterior design” with a hexagon shaped grille, contrasting wheel-arces, 18- or 20-inch wheels and twin liftgate spoilers. It also features 210mm of ground clearance and X-Mode all-weather, all-terrain traction system with Hill Ascent and Descent Assist and Grip Control that’s ready to take you on any kind of NZ adventure.

The interior is modern and spacious (flat floors and no glovebox) with a low-mounted instrument panel and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. It has wireless phone charging capability with Apple and Android connectivity and Harman Kardon audio.

Not only has Subaru worked with Toyota on the development of the new EV platform (we shall see Toyota’s bZ4X soon) but there’s also been collaboration with safety. It has a safer ‘skeleton’ and Subaru’s ‘Safety Sense’ offers up the latest safety tech, including the likes of a pre-collision system, safety exit alert, lane-tracing and 360-degree surround camera.

View Subaru listings on Driven

Its 71.4 kWh (355v) Lithium-ion battery sits below the cabin floor and powers two 80kW AC synchronous electric motors (one on each axle), giving a total power output of 160kW and offers approximately 460km of range, with 6.6kW AC and 150kW DC maximum charging.

Subaru says that aside from its off-road capabilities, the Solterra will offer an advanced driving experience with features like an extra responsive sports mode and one-pedal driving for maximum regen.

Full details, pricing and specs of the Solterra have yet to be nailed down for NZ, however, two models are being discussed with one aiming to be under the magical $80k mark. Either way, Subaru says that it will only offer AWD Solterras in New Zealand.

Subaru expects to have a right-hand drive customer evaluation models here later this year, however, registrations are open now, with pre-orders expected early 2023 (some are already in the system) and launch expected in April.

Subaru believes that the Solterra’s battery will retain 90% efficiency after 10-years and will offer an 8-year 160,000km warranty.