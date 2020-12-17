Subaru's 'ultimate' Impreza set to sell for a fortune in Australia

Ever dreamed of owning one of Schumacher's championship-winning Formula 1 cars? Or maybe grabbing an HDT Commodore driven to victory by Peter Brock over in Australia?

You'd end up forking out well over a million for either of those cars, which is why this Subaru Impreza driven to victory by the likes of Colin McRae and Possum Bourne is an absolute bargain.

Click here to view all Subaru listings on DRIVEN

According to the listing on my105.com, the car was used to debut Prodrive's "New Impreza 555 GROUP A", and driven by Ari Vatanen at the 1993 1000 Lakes Rally over in Finland.

Despite his driving being described as "super human" at this rally, Vatanen ran into an issue with the intercooler, leaving him finishing second. Still, it is remembered as Vatanen's best drive in history.

After Vatanen had finished with the chassis, the car saw drivers such as Colin McRae, Carlos Sainz, Richard Burns, and Possum Bourne take the wheel in subsequent years.

Famously, Bourne won the Australian Rally Championship in 1996 after purchasing the car from Prodrive. It was the only car that Bourne used while competing across Australia.

The car is currently on display at the National Racing Museum Bathurst over in Australia. The car's full documentation and historical research will be provided with the car upon sale.

While this car is cheap alongside the likes of the Bathurst-winning Holdens, the asking price is currently A$595,000, which is still a hefty chunk of change.