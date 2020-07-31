Subaru stops taking orders for the iconic BRZ coupe

Toyota's collaboration with BMW on the new Toyota Supra may have been controversial but what the 2JZ fanboys seem to be forgetting is that the Japanese brand loves to outsource when it comes to sports cars.

If we look to 2012, Subaru and Toyota joined forces to create the BRZ/GT86 coupes, which both used the exact same Subaru engine, both looked 98% the same, but were badged differently.

Just recently, Subaru announced that production of the BRZ coupe would be coming to an end, which means that Toyota is in the same boat with the GT86, to make room for the next generation.

While this news doesn't come as a surprise, as Toyota and Subaru have been drip-feeding fans information about the new models for some time now, it is sad to see the original car go.

As for this next-generation car, both the BRZ and GT86 are set to benefit from a more powerful power plant, that will probably be in the form of Subaru's turbocharged 2.4-litre boxer engine.

Currently, this FA24 is offered in a few models across Subaru's international line-up, and produces 193kW, which is a decent increase of the car's current 149kW.

Historically, fans have loved how the GT86/BRZ cars handle, but have complained about the car's lack of torque, an issue that's set to be solved by the turbocharger.

Toyota and Subaru were reportedly planning to unveil these new cars this year, but the Covid-19 pandemic has reportedly delayed this for an unspecified amount of time.