Subaru suspends international production, NZ supply remains high

As an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19, the majority of automotive factories around the world have suspended production, including Subaru. The Japanese brand recently announced that both its American and Japanese have shut their doors.

The two factories will temporarily suspend production for almost a month from April 11th to May 10th.

With many countries on lockdown and customers unable to purchase vehicles, the forced adjustment to production volume is in response to a sudden decline in demand around the world as a result of the rapid spread of Covid-19.

While these factories may have shut up shop overseas, Subaru New Zealand has revealed that it will continue to have vehicles available for New Zealand customers once the lockdown is over.

Subaru of New Zealand’s Managing Director Wallis Dumper says: “The lead time to order Subaru vehicles from Japan is close to five months and it’s no secret that we have been struggling to get factory allocations due to the huge demand around the world."

“The factory production suspension is in fact a blessing in disguise. It will even out our inventory, while ensuring we will have vehicles on demand for our New Zealand customers, once our independently owned and operated Subaru Authorised Centres are able to re-open again after the level 4 restrictions lift.”

Mr Dumper wished to advise that following the lockdown period, the 16 Subaru Authorised Centres, supported by the ten local service-only centres, will be able to provide remote services and purchasing.