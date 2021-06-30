Subaru teases next-generation WRX with scenic shot

Just recently DRIVEN tested the Subaru WRX STI 'Saigo', which was a local package, put together by Subaru New Zealand to celebrate the last iteration of the current-generation WRX.

While 'Saigo' translates to final, Subaru's iconic WRX is far from over, with the Japanese brand teasing its next-generation sports sedan with a picturesque shot.

Expected to retain its rally-inspired underpinnings, this new WRX should pair a powerful turbocharged engine with a manual transmission, and an all-wheel drive powertrain.

While we've seen crazy, futuristic-looking renders of what this WRX could look like, it seems that the Japanese brand isn't straying too far from what they know on the design front.

Despite this, the 2022 WRX should feature drastically re-designed front and rear ends, with impressive light design.

As for the engine, it should get power from an exclusive 2.4-litre turbocharged flat-four making around 206kW in standard form, with the STI variant getting closer to the 300kW mark.

There are rumours that Subaru won't initially offer this WRX with any form of electrification, but we can imagine that it will come later on due to Europe's strict emissions regulations.

On the inside, it's expected to look similar to the current Impreza, with a large touchscreen infotainment system in the centre of the dash, but should add tighter sports seats.