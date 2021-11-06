Subaru will revive the GT in new WRX form

SPONSORED CONTENT

Something Subaru and Audi share is a talent for building high-performance estate wagons.

Which means that if your budget couldn’t stretch to a six-figure RS 4 or RS 6 estate from Germany, or you just felt reluctant to spend such a large sum, there was always a perky Japanese alternative wearing a starry brand that cost a fraction of the Audi’s purchase price.

Choosing the more affordable Subaru guaranteed that you were granted similar access to all-wheel-drive traction and the forceful boost of turbocharged engines.

For many Kiwi buyers, the iconic Subaru Legacy GTB was a godsend for the way you buy two or more for the price of an Audi RS wagon back in the late 1990s and enjoy a similar driving experience and build quality. Fun fact: the Legacy GTB even had German shock absorbers, as the “B” in the model nomenclature stood for “Bilstein” back in its heyday.

Lately, Subaru’s sports-wagon laurels have rested on the less recognised Levorg, which although it won the coveted Japanese Car of the Year award in 2020 (and is a 1.8 turbo in Japan) and sold well, never quite managed to attract the same following in this market as the Legacy GTB did. However, that’s about to change as there’s now a new turbocharged wagon variant that will accompany the launch of the new-generation WRX sedan next year. Best news of all is that a model badge once synonymous with Subaru will return with the launch of the new Subaru WRX GT wagon in 2022.

For Subaru of New Zealand Managing Director Wallis Dumper, such a car with the potential to combine performance with practicality is just what many Subaru fans are wishing for.

“Performance wagons have a special place in New Zealand’s Subaru history. Before WRX moved globally to sedans only, we used to sell about 50/50 sedans to wagons. The Legacy GTB earned its own cult status here with literally thousands of these ultra-popular wagons flooding the market in the late 1990s. When the Legacy won the Subaru World Rally Team its very first WRC event in Aotearoa, driven by the late, great Colin McRae, this model’s illustrious reputation grew larger still.

“When we replaced the Legacy GTB with the Levorg, although it was a great sports wagon and it sold well, many motoring industry commentators simply couldn’t adjust to its distinctive name. However, we worked away diligently with Subaru Corporation to find something special to take on the performance wagon mantle.

“The result was the 2.4T WRX GT and it is absolutely a worthy replacement. Born from a true rally-bred vehicle that has earned an iconic level of prestige over the decades, the WRX GT offers New Zealanders a performance machine with enhanced wagon-shaped practicality.”

The two WRX models will share just about everything except rearmost body panels. That means that the coming new WRX GT wagon will get a new Subaru Global Platform, cleaner new 2.4 litre turbocharged boxer engine developing 202kW, new eight-speed Subaru Performance Transmission with paddle shifters, a new suite of electronic driving aids, and sporty equipment including 18in alloy wheels and bucket front seats from Recaro. If the Legacy GTB wagon was a performance car that could easily accommodate a snowboard or a surfboard inside, the WRX GT wagon should also prove to be an enjoyable drive that will enhance access to remote locations for outdoor sport while bringing along the hardware required to participate in those chosen pursuits when you get there.

Subaru Corporation appears to have recognised that such a performance wagon is a great enabler of the Down Under lifestyle, and the coming new WRX GT wagon will only be made available to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

The use of the Subaru Global Platform (SGP) in other models has resulted in increased body rigidity, as well as stronger mounting points for the steering and suspension systems. Both coming WRX variants will also be larger than the current 2021 WRX sedan and offer more cabin space than before. Add the usual luggage space expansion permitted by a wagon roofline and it appears that the WRX GT will be a true successor to the Legacy GTB when it comes to capacity. Despite these spatial and structural strength gains, the 2022 WRX 2.4T sedan is no heavier than the 2021 model it will replace.

The wagon will share the strong, aggressive looks of the coming WRX 2.4T sedan, with sharply angular LED headlights, and muscular shadow lines stamped into the side profiles.

Inside, an 11.6-inch touchscreen will stand proud from the dashboard, allowing quick access to the comfort and infotainment settings, as well as the ability to tailor the vehicle settings via Drive Mode Select. Here, you’ll have the opportunity to select five driving modes, three powertrain settings, three steering selections, and two preferences — Normal and Sport — for the software controlling the all-wheel-drive hardware.

The WRX GT wagon will also have the electronic suspension adjustment of the 2022 WRX 2.4T sedan, with the ability to select three modes — Comfort, Normal, and Sport — that will engage their respective software to determine how the electronic dampers control the concertina-like movements of the springs.

The new 2.4T engine develops 202kW at 5600rpm and 350Nm of driving force at 3500rpm.

Expect big gains in driveability over the old 2.0 litre turbo it replaces due to increased performance at lower rpm, along with reduced fuel use and the corresponding benefit of lower emissions. A new electronic wastegate for the turbocharger will ensure that less of the boost generated by the latter is wasted. The new SPT gearbox is also expected to be a more efficient transferer of engine output than the transmission it will replace. The driver appeal of the newest Subaru sports-wagon will be enhanced by automatic throttle blipping on the downshifts, accompanied by other endearing noises from the new wastegate — features that are guaranteed to maintain the long-established WRX tradition of putting a smile on the driver’s face.

“The WRX GT is a model in its own right, with both the WRX GT wagon and WRX 2.4T sedan featuring unique specification tailored to their respective audiences,” says Dumper.

“We’re confident the all-new WRX GT wagon and WRX 2.4T sedan will continue to build upon the performance model’s rich heritage as it ushers in a new era of style, technology, razor sharp handling and exhilaration.

“I initially had my name down for the new WRX 2.4T sedan but the practicality of the WRX GT means space for all the weekend gear plus not forgetting where our dog sleeps — ‘guarding’ this space pretty much ensures I’ll be changing to the WRX GT wagon.

“The WRX GT will provide a best-value offering for those who are considering purchasing a performance AWD wagon. Realistically its rivals will probably be European and anything comparable will be over double the price,” he says.

“If people are keen to get their hands on a 2022 WRX, due to global supply challenges, we strongly recommend customers need to forward order to avoid disappointment [ahead of the expected April 2022 arrival of the first shipment to New Zealand].”

Customers can register their interest for the all-new Subaru WRX 2.4T and WRX GT wagon here.